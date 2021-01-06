STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-lying areas of Chennai inundated

On the city’s outskirts, parts of GST Road and areas near Chromepet Government hospital, Thiruneermalai and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) were severely affected.

Water released from Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city witnessed moderate to heavy rains from Monday night, low-lying areas found themselves waterlogged. Parts of Velachery, Broadway, Virugambakkam, Perungudi and Madipakkam were inundated. On the city’s outskirts, parts of GST Road and areas near Chromepet Government hospital, Thiruneermalai and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) were severely affected.

Parts of KK Nagar, T Nagar, Sivasami Salai in Mylapore, and Rukmini Lakshmipathi Road in Egmore were also waterlogged. The city corporation said water stagnation was reported in 24 areas across all 15 zones of the corporation, and blockages were cleared. It added that there was no waterlogging in any of the 22 subways.

