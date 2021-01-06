STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man murders younger sister after finding her with ‘lover’, surrenders later

She was reluctant to let Prathap inside when he noticed another man in the room,” said a police officer.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her younger brother, who found her in the company of a man from the same locality. The deceased was identified as Subbulakshmi, who lives with her husband Vijayakumar (33), in the Ernavur Tsunami Housing Board complex. Vijayakumar is a daily wage labourer and Subbulakshmi was a homemaker, said the police.

“Vijayakumar left to work on Monday morning. Around 1 pm, Subbulakshmi’s brother Prathap, who lives in Washermenpet, went to see his sister. She was reluctant to let Prathap inside when he noticed another man in the room,” said a police officer.

Prathap attacked the man, identified as Janakiraman, from the same locality, and chased him out of the house. An argument arose between Subbulakshmi and Prathap, following which the latter smothered her with a pillow. Later, Prathap surrendered at the Ennore police station. Subbulakshmi’s body was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Prathap was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.

Police couple lodge plaint after jewellery goes missing
Chennai: Around 34 sovereign jewellery was stolen from a couple’s police quarters residence at SM Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. While the husband is a sub-inspector in north Chennai, the wife is an inspector in the Battalion Wing. Police sources said that the couple had around 50 sovereign gold in their locker. On December 20, they noticed that the jewellery was missing. The couple lodged a complaint on Monday. A higher official told Express that there were no signs of burglary in the house, and someone known to the family might have stolen the valuables. The couple has two children aged around 10 years.

32 women injured as bus overturns in Tiruttani
Chennai: At least 32 women staff of a textile export company were injured after the bus they were travelling in turned sideways in Tiruttani. “On Tuesday around 7 am, driver Suresh lost control of the company bus near Ponpadi checkpost. The bus fell on the road sideways. At least 32 women in the bus sustained injuries and were rushed to Tiruttani Government Hospital,” police said. Some women were later shifted to Thiruvallur Government Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The police have registered a case and said that all injured persons were out of danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai honour killing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp