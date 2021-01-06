Man murders younger sister after finding her with ‘lover’, surrenders later

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her younger brother, who found her in the company of a man from the same locality. The deceased was identified as Subbulakshmi, who lives with her husband Vijayakumar (33), in the Ernavur Tsunami Housing Board complex. Vijayakumar is a daily wage labourer and Subbulakshmi was a homemaker, said the police.

“Vijayakumar left to work on Monday morning. Around 1 pm, Subbulakshmi’s brother Prathap, who lives in Washermenpet, went to see his sister. She was reluctant to let Prathap inside when he noticed another man in the room,” said a police officer.

Prathap attacked the man, identified as Janakiraman, from the same locality, and chased him out of the house. An argument arose between Subbulakshmi and Prathap, following which the latter smothered her with a pillow. Later, Prathap surrendered at the Ennore police station. Subbulakshmi’s body was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Prathap was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.

Police couple lodge plaint after jewellery goes missing

Chennai: Around 34 sovereign jewellery was stolen from a couple’s police quarters residence at SM Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal. While the husband is a sub-inspector in north Chennai, the wife is an inspector in the Battalion Wing. Police sources said that the couple had around 50 sovereign gold in their locker. On December 20, they noticed that the jewellery was missing. The couple lodged a complaint on Monday. A higher official told Express that there were no signs of burglary in the house, and someone known to the family might have stolen the valuables. The couple has two children aged around 10 years.

32 women injured as bus overturns in Tiruttani

Chennai: At least 32 women staff of a textile export company were injured after the bus they were travelling in turned sideways in Tiruttani. “On Tuesday around 7 am, driver Suresh lost control of the company bus near Ponpadi checkpost. The bus fell on the road sideways. At least 32 women in the bus sustained injuries and were rushed to Tiruttani Government Hospital,” police said. Some women were later shifted to Thiruvallur Government Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The police have registered a case and said that all injured persons were out of danger.