Move to allow 100% occupancy in theatres evokes mixed response

Experts are of view that people are at high risk as they will be seated closely inside AC halls

Published: 06th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

TN government allows 100 per cent seating in theatres | Martin Louis

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s move to permit 100 per cent occupancy in theatres has evoked mixed reactions. It is believed the decision was taken after actor Vijay met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, ahead of the release of ‘Master’ during Pongal. Silambarasan’s movie titled ‘Eswaran’ is also releasing on the same day.

After the decision, citizens took to the social media and raised concerns. The medical fraternity opined that it is not wise to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. Aravinth Srinivas, resident doctor from JIPMER, in a Facebook post wrote, It is a ‘suicidal’ step. “The pandemic isn’t over yet and we have people dying.” The post went viral on social media platforms. “All sanitary workers, police personnel, thousands of doctors including me are tired of the situation,” the doctor wrote, adding we are not under spotlight. We don’t perform stunts. We aren’t heroes.

But we deserve time to breathe,” he added. No policy maker or actor is going to endanger their lives while watching movies amid the crowd and only commoners are in danger, he said. Experts said that since theatres have a closed setting with no social distancing, people are at high risk. Renowned virologist Dr Jacob John said the move is premature. “Presently, the infection rate is coming down and we must be consistent in nullifying it,” he said, adding that of course there may be pressure from the industry but the government should not allow it.

Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology, tweeted that closed spaces without social distancing are a perfect setting for explosive spread of Covid. “I request public to avoid such settings,” she said. On Tuesday, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that it was the Revenue Department that issued the G.O. and he would take up the issue with them. He further said that the health department would also consult the expert panel and the issue will be discussed separately.

However, on the other side, some experts said restrictions may no longer be a viable option having the economy in mind. Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said that theatres must strictly enforce SOPs. “Wearing masks and sanitation should be compulsory. Keeping the air change rate in ACs per hour at maximum is also required, he said, adding that if possible, the theatres could keep doors and ventilators open.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, infectious diseases specialist at Gleneagles Global Health City, said that the move may lead to localised clusters but a large scale spread looks far-fetched, given that many have been exposed to the virus already. “Earlier, we did not permit this because the fall out will be very high. Now, number of cases have gone down and we are nearing herd immunity. So, we need to slowly start moving forward,” he said.

