Treat waterbodies as sacred: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Waterbodies should be treated as sacred and preserved or it would lead to the end of the human race, the Madras High Court stressed on Tuesday. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said this while hearing a petition seeking to remove encroachments on a waterbody in the Nilgiris.

The petitioner, K Ramesh Kumar, mentioned how the village panchayat of Ithalar — a tiny village in the Nilgiri Hills — acquired two acres of government land and developed a waterbody in 1980 to deal with a water shortage. “It was the only source of water for three decades, but owners of land nearby, encroached upon it,” Kumar said.

The bench observed, “There has to be zero tolerance towards any kind of encroachment or endangerment of any waterbody.” It directed the Nilgiris Collector to file an action report in four weeks, and ensure every encroached inch of the waterbody is recovered.