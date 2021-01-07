Five days after police inquiry, man dies of stomach ache

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a 20-year-old man appeared before MGR Nagar police for inquiry, he suddenly developed complications and died on Tuesday night. The deceased man, A Surya of Ambedkar Colony, along with a few others hurled stones at a car, under the influence of alcohol on December 30 night. Based on a complaint by the car owner, Surya was taken to MGR Nagar police station.

“Since the complainant withdrew his petition, Surya was let off with a warning. But he developed complications on Tuesday and was rushed to the ESIC hospital. He was later shifted to Government Royapettah Hospital, but died despite treatment,” a police officer said. Surya’s friends gathered near MGR Nagar station alleging that he died following police assault.

5 held for peddling ganja

Chennai: Five persons were arrested for allegedly peddling ganja near a cemetery in Nermai Nagar, Kolathur, on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a police team visited the spot and closely watched their activities on Wednesday morning, before arresting them. Seven kg ganja, a two-wheeler and `2,700 cash were seized from the five persons.

Chitra case shifted to CCB

Chennai: Almost a month after TV actress K Chitra allegedly died by suicide, the city police chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday transferred the death case from Nazarathpet police station to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which operates directly under his supervision. Nazarethpet police had earlier arrested Chitra’s husband Hemnath on charges of abetment to suicide.