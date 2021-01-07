STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leeches invade Chitlappakkam walls 

With the rains still going strong, waterbodies have been overflowing, and several houses in the area have got waterlogged.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chitlappakkam residents on Wednesday woke up to a rude shock upon seeing leeches crawl up their house walls. With the rains still going strong, waterbodies have been overflowing, and several houses in the area have got waterlogged.

“The leeches came with the overflowing water and we had to remove them one by one from our walls. Every house in the street had a handful of these worms on its walls,” the residents said. Videos circulated by the residents showed ankle-deep water in their houses and leeches on walls.

“We raised complaints of water stagnation with the town panchayat. But this seems to be a never ending problem,” says TN Victor of Thirumagal Nagar. Residents claim the waterlogging was due to poor engineering of cut-and-cover drains constructed by the Public Works Department and the town panchayat.

The drains, constructed at a cost of about Rs 17 crore, have proved incapable of carrying excess water, mainly due to their narrow size and wastes blocking pathways. The locals also said that since the town panchayat raised road height by two feet, water from the roads very frequently enter houses. When contacted, the town panchayat officials said they were clearing the water drains, and residents can contact them for any issues.

