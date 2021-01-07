STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why exclusivity to Chennai in dengue prevention, asks Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered why dengue mitigation measures must be taken up only in Chennai, and not across the State.

Published: 07th January 2021 05:46 AM

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on a plea moved advocate Suryaprakasam seeking a direction to authorities to tackle dengue spread in Chennai metropolis.

The petitioner wanted the court to ask the State government to appoint an expert committee of experts to ascertain the efficacy of dengue mitigation works underway. Recording the submissions, the bench said in its order, “This matter need not be confined to Chennai alone.

The entire State should be rid of larvae breeding grounds.” The court also directed the Chennai corporation to file a report to indicate the steps taken to clear stagnant water on railway platforms and other places. The plea was adjourned to March 3 for the Health Secretary and Chennai Corporation to file replies.

‘Rid State of larvae breeding grounds’
'Rid State of larvae breeding grounds'

