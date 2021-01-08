A ‘sweet’ catch for Customs officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who tried to smuggle gold in a chocolate wrapper was arrested on Thursday as Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 3.72gm gold worth Rs 1.97 crore. Earlier on Wednesday, 11 passengers, who arrived from Dubai were intercepted at exit and 12 gold paste bundles weighing 2.53-kg were recovered. Three others who arrived from Sharjah were intercepted and five bundles of gold paste weighing 831 gm were recovered.