Man absconds after slitting lover’s throat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man slit his live-in partner’s throat in Guindy on Wednesday, allegedly after she broke up with him and decided to marry another person. According to the police, the victim, Abrose Banu, has received as many as 20 stitches and continues to be under medical observation at a private hospital. Her injuries are deep, the police said, adding that she could not speak properly.

According to the police, Banu, a divorcee with two children, had developed a relationship with the accused, Prabakaran, six months ago after becoming friends through social media. Two months ago, they moved in at a house in Velachery.

The couple got into arguments after he asked for the money he spent on Banu’s education. When she refused, he slit her throat and fled the spot. A case has been filed and a special team has rushed to Tiruchy to nab Prabakaran.