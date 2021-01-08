Mosquito menace worries Rangarajapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the rain may have brought cheer to Chennaiites, residents of Rangarajapuram in Kodambakkam say the blocked stormwater drains have led to an increase in mosquito breeding. “I have been living here for over five years and not even once did I see Corporation workmen desilting the stormwater drains,” said V Mani, one of the residents.

Concurring, another resident, SV Radhakrishnan, added, “It has been uncontrolled for the past month. It gets worse when it rains.” Radhakrishnan highlighted that based on the requests of residents, the local corporation officials fumigated the area.

“But fumigation is not effective. Mosquitoes return. While the residents are staying home because of the pandemic, mosquitoes are threatening people with the possibility of malaria and dengue,” he said. Adding to their woes is an empty plot, which, at times, is used to dump garbage. When contacted, an official from the corporation said they would check on the garbage dump, and added that fumigation is being done periodically.