Over 14K bids for smart vending carts on Marina accepted

Published: 08th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Marina Beach stretch | shiba prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has so far accepted 1,348 of the 1,351 applications under category A (existing vendors) and 12,974 of the 14,827 applications under category B (new vendors) for allotting smart vending carts on the Marina.

A release on Thursday said, 60 per cent from the category A applications and 40 per cent from the category B applications will be selected through a lot system on January 20 and 21. A total of 900 smart carts are to be allotted, based on a High Court order. Of the 900, 540 will be existing vendors and 360 would be allotted to new vendors.

“The details of applications that have been approved and rejected are available at the corporation’s revenue department office and in all zonal offices in the 15 zones from January 6,” a release from the Corporation said.

Vendors who are already doing business on the beach had raised objections to the decision to accommodate 40 per cent new vendors from outside and also limiting the total number of carts to 900.

“We have been doing business for around 25 years. If our names are not selected, where else can we go and do business at this age? Where else do we find rental space that we can afford?” asked Sekaran from Vyasarpadi, who sells sunglasses and mobile accessories on the beach.

