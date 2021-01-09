STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man tricked into buying stolen phone kills self

He bought it as a gift for his mother; ends life after being questioned by family?

CHENNAI: A youngster killed himself by jumping in front of a train on Thursday, just after the police summoned him for an inquiry over a stolen mobile phone. The victim had purchased the stolen phone for his mother. Lakshmanan (24), was a postgraduate from Aminjikarai, working in a private steel manufacturing uni t i n Ambattur.

“Last month he purchased a second-hand mobile phone fo r hi s mo the r through another lady. It was a stolen phone and he did not know about it,” said the Egmore Railway police Inspector Padmakumari. Lakshmanan, had bought a SIM card for his mother with his credentials and gave it to his mother by the end of the last month.

After he inserted the SIM card in the mobile phone it had pinged the police who were tracing the mobile phones in an attempt to provide it back to their owners. Reportedly, the mobile was stolen several months ago from the Basin Bridge police jurisdiction. Previously, a special team had been formed under the Pulianthope district Deputy Commissioner to trace and return the stolen mobile phones back to the owners. “Once Lakshmanan started using the stolen mobile phone, they traced it with the help of the IMEI number. On Tuesday, Lakshmanan’s mother was contacted by the Basin Bridge police and enquired about the second hand mobile phone.

Lakshaman later contacted the police himself and appeared at the police station,” said the police inspector. According to the police officer, Lakshmanan had told the police that he had no knowledge about the phone being stolen one. Meanwhile, on Wednesday the police had asked Lakshmanan to point to the person who gave them the mobile phone. However, police suspect that a f ight must have erupted between the family members about Lakshmanan purchasing a stolen mobile.

On Thursday Lakshmanan left the house and never returned until late evening. Meanwhile, workers at the Nungambakkam Railway Station found a man jumping in front of t h e Tambaram- Beach train and informed the railway police. The Egmore Railway Police registered a case and sent the body to the police Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for post mortem. When contacted a senior police officer said that they had no idea that Lakshmanan killed himself and said that they did not harass the man.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)

