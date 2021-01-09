STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mini clinics: Community halls to get booster shot

Aimed at giving quality healthcare to the poor, the mini clinic scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently.

A dilapidated hall at Ennore which will be converted to mini clinic. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D & Jose K Joseph
CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has begun converting its unused community halls into Mini Clinics. Corporation officials said that instructions have been given to all zones to identify such halls, especially the ones in dilapidated condition, and renovate it for setting up mini clinics.

“A total of 47 such clinics are set to come up in the city soon. Mostly, we are looking to identify community buildings and old public gyms, which are not in use and convert them into mini clinics,” an official said.

Aimed at giving quality healthcare to the poor, the mini clinic scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently. He had said that 2,000 such clinics would be opened across the State in three phases. These clinics would function from 8 am to 8 pm and will house a doctor, nurse and an assistant

Protest against move

In some parts of the city, people protested against the move. Residents in Ennore’s Nehru Nagar, said that they had been using the multi-purpose community hall as gym and for tuition, but the civic body had decided to convert it into clinic. Many residents had gathered and protested at the spot recently. “During the pandemic, we did not use the hall. But the civic body suddenly decided to convert it into clinic. Here, we have been taking tuition for children,” said Suresh A, a resident. Express visited a few community halls only to find them in a bad shape.

However, residents said, the halls were not maintained by the civic body and thus, were not in use. “If they maintained it, we would use them for functions and ceremonies. When we have an Urban Primary Health Centre just on the main road, why should we have a mini clinic here?” said Kavitha R, another resident. “Community halls are hardly used by them and they protest only when we decide to put it to better use,” said an official.

