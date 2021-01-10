STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After weeks, police files FIR on 'unknown persons' behind dumping garbage in Putheri Lake

Inspector Elangovan said the FIR was filed against  unknown persons as the complainant in his complaint too had mentioned the same. 

Published: 10th January 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped in the Putheri lake at Pallavaram- Thoraipakkam radial road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After almost two weeks, the Pallavaram Police has finally filed a First Information Report (FIR) on miscreants who dumped heaps of garbage in the Putheri Lake located there. 

However, the FIR is filed against ‘unknown’ persons, even as the police claims to have held one of the culprits. The FIR was for the compliant filed on December 31 by activist David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Elangovan, Inspector of Police, Pallavaram, said an FIR was filed on Saturday afternoon under section 277 IPC - which gives punishment with imprisonment or a fine of Rs. 500 to those who foul the water in public places. 

Weeks ago, a group of miscreants had dumped heaps of garbage which almost engulfed the lake.

“Even though we filed the FIR on unknown persons, we have got hold of the owner of the truck and have handed him over to the Municipality,” said Elangovan.

He said that one accused named Gunasekaran, who is a 38-year-old resident from Thiruneermalai, was held and he was fined by the Municipality for Rs. 25,000. 

TNIE also has a copy of the fine receipt by the municipality. But despite the police claiming no to have nabbed the person, the FIR has not been put against his name.

Further, the truck held by the police, TN49AX2131, claiming to be owned by Gunasekaran, is actually owned by one named Kavitha S, according to online RC status check. 

Activists questioned why the FIR has not been filed on the person held and which laws permits the police to handover the culprit to municipality.

“Section 277 only stipulates Rs.500 Rs fine and police has also handed over the culprit to the Municipality for levying fines. Which law permits this?,” questioned activist David Manohar.

He said that there was some foul play involved as even the FIR was filed only after two weeks of filing the complaint.

Comments

