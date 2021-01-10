Arrest those behind garbage dumping at Putheri lake: Residents

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Pallavaram have demanded the arrest of miscreants who dumped garbage in the Putheri lake recently. The amount of garbage dumped had almost engulfed the lake. While the police allegedly took a week’s time to get hold of one of the culprits, officials said they had handed over the culprit to the municipality and did not register any FIR for environmental violation.

Following this, civic activists and residents have demanded the arrest of the culprits and questioned the lack of action so far. “The offender can be booked under specific laws but the authorities are not doing it,” said civic activist David Manohar. According to a response given by the Regional Director of Municipal Administration (RDMA) Mujibur Rahman to Manohar, the owner of the earthmover behind the waste dumping was held by the police, and the municipality had fined him Rs 25,000.

“The amount requested from the JCB owner is Rs 1,50,000 to recover the expenditures incurred to clean up the garbage. Only if the amount is paid, his vehicle will be released,” the RDMA said. However, the police, who caught the culprit have not booked him under any environmental law. Section 24 of the Water Act, 1974 prohibits anyone from dumping garbage into waterbodies while Section 43 makes it a punishable offence with imprisonment for a term not less than one year and six months but which may extend to six years and a fine.

In a video, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam, said that such a huge amount of garbage cannot come from a private party and the police must have enquired if the municipality is behind it. “The police must file an FIR on whoever is responsible. More than 10 trucks were involved in this and all involved need to be arrested. This lake was restored by the residents and they need justice,” he said. The lake was restored by residents through crowd funding, and cost several lakhs.

Independent activist Santhanam too urged the police to file an FIR. “They have killed the waterbody and we are hopeful that the issue reaches the National Green Tribunal,” he said adding that he has filed RTIs to TNPCB, Pallavaram police and the municipality on action taken against the culprits. Pallavaram Municipality Commissioner C Mathivanan was not available for comments.