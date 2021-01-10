Ignored for 50 years, library now serves as haven for many

Navya KV By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 1961, Thiruvottiyur got its first fully-equipped library. Since then, the facility has had its fair share of ups and downs. Spread over 600 sq ft, and housing 15,000 books, it was set up after residents of the area persuaded the then chief minister, K Kamarajar, who had come to inaugurate a statue, to set up a library to benefit children.

Soon after the facility was built, it started gathering dust, as only about 30 people used it per month. This continued for 50 long years. Then in 2011, the Thiruvottiyur branch of the Library Reader Circle decided to give the facility a facelift. They upgraded it to a three-storey building with all the facilities one could desire in a library. It has ten sections, including designated areas for women, children, the drifferently-abled, and preparation for the civil service exams.

Now, the library has 24,256 members — the most for any government library in Tamil Nadu. Recounting how the facility was given a fresh lease of life, president of the Library Reader Circle’s Thiruvottiyur Branch N Durairaj said, “We requested several companies to provide funds. All of them heard us out, but didn’t contribute anything. Then, after running from pillar to post, finally, an MLA provided us `82 lakh as part of the constituency-improvement programme.”

“Following this, philanthropists and companies used their CSR funds to provide computer systems, a server-management section, chairs, an LED TV (to screen sign language), an LED projector and an extended speaker service,” he added. Donations were received from more than 100 people, and the new library building was inaugurated in 2015. It’s now often frequented by government school students and IAS aspirants.

Over the years, numerous programmes have been offered in the library, including tally classes for women, computer classes, and training for competitive exams. The digital library section has a platform for people from economically backward sections to explore job opportunities. Personality-development classes are conducted, and over 350 students have received jobs through this section. But what’s really special is that all courses are offered free of cost by skilled volunteers.

Besides, the facility hosts medical camps, book fairs, reading sessions, science-experiment classes, magic shows and eco-friendly activities, among other things, on weekends, all free of cost. However, since the Covid-19 outbreak, the activities at the library have nearly come to a standstill. “Only the book-lending area is open. We have been requesting the government for permission to open all sections of the library so children can benefit.

“Some of them come here to study from 7 km away,” said K Subramanian, vice president of the Library Reader Circle. Concurring, S Shiba, a visually-impaired girl, said, “We used to do most of our projects here. The sign language lessons offered here were more helpful than the ones in school since they were personalised. Now, since schools are shut, we have more time to learn.”