STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sagar Anveshika to boost deep-sea research

The vessel enables scientists to go as deep as 3 km into Indian Ocean to research, collect data on ocean resources

Published: 10th January 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the coastal research vessel on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the coastal research vessel on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan dedicated Sagar Anveshika, a new coastal research vehicle, to the nation at the Chennai Port on Saturday. Sagar Anveshika, which is only the second of the two such coastal research vessels, was built for the National Institute of Technology (NIOT) by Titagarh Wagons.

It enables scientists to go as deep as 3 km into the Indian Ocean to research and collect data on ocean resources. The scientists could stay for up to 15 hours in the sea, said the Union minister. The vessel is 43-metres long with a draft of 2.5 metres, and has a capacity to accommodate as many as eight scientists and 12 crew members for an endurance of 15 days.

According to sources, the ship is being utilised for shallow water operations along the Indian coast for various programmes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and serves as a national facility for ocean research. Sagar Tara, the first such research vessel, was delivered to NIOT in August 2019. Sagar Anveshika has been launched ahead of its schedule, despite having a complex technologically-advanced platform, to enable scientists to conduct various oceanographic research missions aboard.

The vessel also features a Drop Keel that houses various transducers of scientific analysis equipment, such as the multibeam echosounder, ADCP, sub-bottom profiler, etc. This comes at a time when the Central government is in advanced stage of developing an “ambitious” deep ocean mission, said the minister. The deep ocean mission would study the various aspects of ocean in an integrated framework, just as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been studying the space.

It focuses on boosting exploration of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf. Stating that oceans were a source for energy, water and food, Harsh Vardhan said, “Research in deep ocean could help in identifying potential fishing zones which will strengthen the economy.” He added that India has developed a state-of-the-art technology which would give alerts on tsunami, before any other country. Similarly, there is rapid improvement in weather forecasting, and the country is among the top three nations in the world in this area. Alerts on weather are being given to farmers on a large scale, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sagar Anveshika
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp