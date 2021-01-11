STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be job givers rather than job seekers, OPS urges students

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam hands over a degree to a student during the convocation ceremony at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 29th convocation of the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Deemed to be University, was held here on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam distributed degrees to rank holders and PhD awardees.

Speaking on the occasion, Panneerselvam reminded the students what former President APJ Abdul Kalam said, urging them never to stop their fight till they achieve their destination. Congratulating the graduates, Panneerselvam said the students should develop their skills and update themselves to achieve the targets.

He also urged the students to create jobs rather than seek them. “You all should be job givers rather than job seekers. Work for the betterment of the country,” Panneerselvam said. The deputy chief minister added that he could see that hundreds of youngsters graduating on the day would make the country have a bright future. Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute has created thousands of graduates and has helped a large number of youngsters pursue higher education, he said.

A C Shanmugam, founder and chancellor, delivered the keynote address while ACS Arunkumar, president of the university, presided over the convocation. On the day 3,450 students were awarded degrees, including PhD, PG and UG programmes of BTech, MBBS, BDS, BArch, B.P,T, BCom, BSc, MDS, MTech, MBA and others. The rest of the eligible graduates belonging to various faculties were presented their degrees virtually. Dr S Geethalakshmi, vice-chancellor, RM Vasagam, chancellor and other dignitaries were present.

