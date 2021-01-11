Chennai's MOP Vaishnav College to assist rural women on Thozhi Pongal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students enrolled in the National Service Scheme (NSS) at MOP Vaishnav College for Women said they plan to celebrate ‘Thozhi Pongal’ as part of which they will deliver care packages to rural women in Thiruverkadu and engage them in a pot-painting workshop. The celebration will take place on Tuesday.

The care package will have Pongal essentials such as rice, dal, jaggery and condiments. They will also include mud pots and painting materials, the statement said, adding that student volunteers plan to involve the members of the community in a pot-decorating workshop, which could be developed into an avenue of income generation for the women.

MOP is familiar with the needs of this community in Thiruverkadu as several extension activities and NSS special camps have been conducted here, the statement added. The two thrust areas of the campaign are: Enabling revenue generation through small businesses and supporting the Swacchh Bharat campaign by spreading awareness about cleanliness and hygiene.