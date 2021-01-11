STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Motorists scared as damaged road in Nanganallur still awaiting repair

The portion of Nanganallur First Main Road caved in due to leaky water pipelines beneath the road.

Published: 11th January 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four weeks after a portion of a road in front of a maternity hospital in Nanganallur caved in, autorickshaw drivers and others are scared to ply on the road. This is causing inconvenience for pregnant women, attenders and other motorists, in general. Though the road has been repaired, it is not up to the mark say the locals.

The portion of Nanganallur First Main Road caved in due to leaky water pipelines beneath the road. Local authorities had assured that the road would be repaired within three days. “They have closed the pit using just rubbles and that too in a shoddy manner and due to this the road has become uneven, thereby making it unmotorable,” said R Vijayalakshmi, a local resident. As a result, autorickshaws drop pregnant women 150-200m ahead of the hospital entrance where the road caved in, she said. 

Since there is an S-shaped bend near the spot, vehicles get very little time to avoid the rubble-filled pit. So either they slow down creating traffic congestion or hit pedestrians.  Even before the cave-in, the main road, which connects Nanganallur with Vanuvampettai, Madipakkam and Adambakkam, used to witness frequent accidents.

“Fortunately they were minor and we hope the government will intervene and set it right before a fatal accident,” said G Nagaraj, an auto driver. To compound matters, recent heavy rains has made the spot slushy with pebbles coming out from the pit, he added.  Locals avoid the road and prefer a one-km detour via Madipakkam Main Road or interior roads of Thillai Ganga Nagar, which leads to traffic snarls in residential areas. 

Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMSSWB) officials said that they replaced the leaky pipelines with new ones and Greater Chennai Corporation had to relay the road. Civic body had assured to take up the work this month soon after the rains stopped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nanganallur Nanganallur road repair
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp