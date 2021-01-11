Over 1,000 nurses honoured for serving amid COVID-19
CHENNAI: Inner Wheel, an international women’s organisation, on Sunday honoured 1,130 nurses at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for their service during the pandemic. According to a press release, the International Inner Wheel Day was celebrated on Sunday.
As many as 60 nurses were honoured in person by Dean Dr E Theranirajan and Chairman of Inner Wheel District 323 Usha Saraogi and presidents of the Inner Wheel clubs in the district. The nurses were honoured with a plaque, trophy and a packet of sweets under the project ‘Mikka Nandri’.
Vasudha Chandrachud, National President of Inner Wheel India handed over a cheque of `1 lakh on behalf of Inner Wheel District 332 to the Dean for ‘Wall of Kindness’ which is to treat unknown and poor patients.