Resettled families get appliances by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Storage freezer boxes, tricycles, tilting wet grinders, photocopiers and clothes were distributed to families resettled in Perumbakkam, as part of a community development activity funded by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

Slum clearance board officials said, about 393 families have been provided the materials, and another 228 families have been identified for the second phase. “A sum of Rs 5.50 crore have been allocated to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for carrying out community development schemes under which these initiatives are done,” said J Jayanth, information and communication specialist, CRRT. “By this, we hope to encourage more resettled families to take up businesses at their doorsteps,” said a slum board official.