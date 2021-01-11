Sowcarpet murder: One more arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eighth arrest has been made in connection with the murder of three of a family in Sowcarpet. The arrested was identified as Chandradeep Sharma (25), police said, adding that the man had allegedly supplied a weapon to the accused.

Meanwhile, the Goondas Act was slapped against six accused. Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal issued the orders on Saturday. On November 11, Dileep Thalil Chand (74), his wife and their son were found dead at their house on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet. Seven were already arrested, the police said.