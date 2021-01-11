Stalin alleges Royapuram witnessed no development over many years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Addressing a gathering in Royapuram Assembly constituency on Sunday, DMK president MK Stalin alleged that the segment witnessed no development despite Royapuram MLA D Jayakumar being a minister for several years.

“Fisheries Minister Jayakumar has also previously served as the Assembly speaker. Despite all this, the area does not even have basic infrastructure. Most people here belong to fisherman community. Yet, they face many hardships to receive benefits of the fisherman welfare schemes such as subsidy for new boats,” Stalin said.

He also added that Jayakumar has also failed to secure the State’s due share of GST from Centre. The Fisheries Minister is Tamil Nadu’s representative in the GST Council. Speaking on the alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Police Service Commission recruitment process, the DMK chief said that the CB-CID did not probe the case properly. “After DMK comes to power, the case will be investigated effectively,” he said.

Kanimozhi says DMK will do justice in Pollachi case

Coimbatore: DMK MP MK Kanimozhi on Sunday said that all perpetrators in the Pollachi serial sexual assault case would be brought to light when the party returns to power in the State. Speaking at the protest organized by the DMK and its alliance partners in Pollachi, Kanimozhi demanded the arrest of all those involved in the crime. “To protect high-profile faces in the ruling party, they have been weakening the case from the beginning,” Kanimozhi said. “We will not accept mere arrests of the accused. All the accused should be brought before the law.”