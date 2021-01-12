‘High’ roads all set to sink homes?

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Officials in the city seem to have a different understanding of the term “high road”. In Anakaputhur, a suburban locality near the Chennai Airport, residents are appealing to the local body to stop works as the height of some of the new roads would go up by a substantial one feet once completed. Anakaputhur was battered in the recent rains, and officials are in the process of laying new roads.

When the height of the road is greater than that of houses along it, water enters homes during floods. Such instances happened here this year, too, yet no lessons seem to have been learnt. Many worried residents are protesting against the road works now, while asking officials to ensure height does not go up.

Abinaya Gopalan, a resident of the locality, who has made multiple representations to the Municipality, said the road height in areas such as Balaji Nagar is more than one feet with no provision for storm water inlet. “The authorities have laid a few stretches last week without even removing the existing roads. This has increased the height and our homes are prone to flooding now,” said Abinaya.

Abinaya along with other residents went to the Municipality and requested for the work order notice to find out how the layout was planned and the nature of work. However, officials denied to provide it to her. Residents said that the Municipality was laying cement roads instead of asphalt. “Beneath these roads are the metro water, sewerage, and electricity lines. If they do not dig up the existing road beforehand, what will they do if there’s a problem with any of the underground lines,” questioned Pughalvendhan V, an activist, who was also part of the protests.

In the past week, more than 40 residents gathered to stop the road relaying process. Residents said that they suffered very badly during the recent rains due to poor drainage system. They said the new road laying work would not improve the civic facilities but would only worsen it. When contacted by Express, Municipality officials said they have temporarily put the project on hold and they would consult the local people.