Six arrested for snatching mobile phone, handbag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three bike-borne persons were arrested for snatched a handbag from a 22-year-old woman in Taramani. The arrested were identified as Raji (19), Badri (20) and Vicky alias Vishal (19). The trio was identified after police sifted through CCTV footage. Police recovered the handbag and seized a bike from them. The remand process is on, police said.

In another incident, three persons who used a two-wheeler and allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 54-year-old pedestrian in Thoraipakkam were arrested. Based on a complaint, police launched a probe and arrested 19-year-old Vishal, Santhosh (20) and Padmanaban (21) from the neighbourhood. Police seized two mobiles and a two-wheeler. Investigation revealed that Vishal and Padmanaban had previously been involved in mobile snatching.