Testing citizens’ idea of spiritual politics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the context of the forthcoming Repubic Day, Nandini Voice for the Deprived, a Chennai-based non-government organisation, is conducting an All India Essay Competition on “Is spiritual politics possible and how?”.

Spiritual politics is not based on caste or religion and the term refers to the politics based on probity in public life, devoid of corruption and nepotism in political activities. The objective of the competition is to provide an opportunity for citizens to present their views on the subject and suggest measures to restore the standard of politcs in the country.

The essay can be up to 1,500 words long, and in English, Tamil or Hindi. Ten prizes will be announced and five of them will be for students. Last date of submission is January 31. Entries can be sent to the address: Nandini Voice for The Deprived, M 60/1, 4th street, Besant Nagar, Chennai - 600090. Ph: 044 24916037. Email: nsvenkatchenni@gmail.com