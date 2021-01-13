STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Red-y for a replay

The details also explained why world exploration works in RDR2. It was driven by curiosity, and not because I wanted to check a viewpoint off the list and get a trophy outside the game.

Published: 13th January 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It starts at the idyllicpointwhere movies normally end — a silhouette staring into the sunset, overlooking avast expanse of land. It is quiet. A squirrel scurries past, the grass crackles. Your horse snorts and kicks the ground.Through Red Dead Online, Rockstar offer usanother idyllic start at the beginning of the year — with an Honor Reset.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is further validated by being crowned as Steam’s Game of the Year 2020. I also had not uninstalled this ridiculously huge game from my PS4, and all these compelling factorsare reason enough to make RDR2 our first replay of this year.

Although I played RDR2 just after a run-through of the ‘latest-gen’ Assassins Creed Valhalla, the contrast was stark; like before and after you moisturise your feet in December. Valhalla was expansive without purpose. RDR2 focused on the details and peppered it with ample sunset photo opportunities. Perhaps this explains why I enjoyed allowing my horse to trot at a leisurely pace in the meadows of Valentine (RDR2), while stretching the steed’s speed limits in the plains of Oxenfordshire (Valhalla), hating every bit of the mindless travel.

The details also explained why world exploration works in RDR2. It was driven by curiosity, and not because I wanted to check a viewpoint off the list and get a trophy outside the game. I wanted Arthur to make his little notes in his diary when he found something new. I wanted Arthur to reflect in the game the person I wanted him to be — the perfect ‘honourable’ outlaw.  Valhalla also helped me realise why I do not skip cutscenes in RDR2 even a second time around. While the mystery missions in Valhalla were standalone stories (with a funny easter egg or two), the NPC interactions in RDR2 mattered more. 

Will snake-bite man rob me? Will I meet the chap I saved from wolves in Strawberry when I visit next? In RDR2, I couldn’t just wipe my hands off the robbery I just pulled off by throwing axes at the onlookers. It felt like there was life happening around Arthur, more than the random enemy spawns to which I was accustomed. The characters were discernible, they commanded attention during gameplay, your actions truly mattered. While I lack the space here to wax eloquent, I’ve allocated enough in disc for photo moments in game. This game gets a whole 5 wanted stars out of a total rating of “they don’t make games like this anymore”. 

Anusha Ganapathi  @quaffle_waffle
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp