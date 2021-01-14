Air customs foils smuggling bid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs arrested two persons who were smuggling gold, iPhones, cigarettes and liquor worth Rs 85 lakh at the city airport. In a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Customs said the objects were recovered based on intelligence inputs. Two persons who arrived from Sharjah by Indigo Flight 6E 8245 were intercepted at exit and the valuables were seized after a personal search. Further investigation is on.