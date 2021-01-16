Apollo Hospitals chairman among first recipients as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 vaccination drive began at Chennai hospitals as part of the nationwide vaccination roll out on Saturday.

Apollo Hospital chairman Dr C Prathap Reddy gets his #Covid19 vaccine shot. Authorities yet to officially announce he got Covishield or Covaxin. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress https://t.co/f3LGSHVa0X pic.twitter.com/0AWo6rE10Y — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) January 16, 2021

The vaccination drive kick-started at the Apollo’s Vaccination Centre in Greams Road along with four major government hospitals in the city - Stanley GH, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Omandurar GH, and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr C Prathap Reddy took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at their Greams Road Hospital’s vaccination centre as part of the drive. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean Dr E Theranirajan and Omandurar Dean Dr R Jayanthi received the first jab of Covaxin at Chennai on Saturday.

Similarly, the drive also commenced in MGM healthcare in Chennai, where renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took treatment for COVID-19.

Few other senior doctors too have arrived at the #Covid19 vaccination centre at Apollo HQ in Greams Rd to get their vaccine shot on the inaugural day. @xpresstn @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/g2YGgccXhK — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) January 16, 2021

The vaccine drive was rolled out in three Urban Community Health Centres as well as the Institute of Child Health. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated the drive for Health care workers at Injambambakkam UCHC.