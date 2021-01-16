STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apollo Hospitals chairman among first recipients as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Chennai

Apollo Hospitals chairman among those who got the COVID vaccine shots on inaugural day. 

Published: 16th January 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 12:30 PM

covaxin

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began at Chennai hospitals. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 vaccination drive began at Chennai hospitals as part of the nationwide vaccination roll out on Saturday. 

The vaccination drive kick-started at the Apollo’s Vaccination Centre in Greams Road along with four major government hospitals in the city - Stanley GH,  Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Omandurar GH, and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

ALSO READ | Meet S Kistamma: Gandhi Hospital's sanitation worker who received first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Telangana

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr C Prathap Reddy took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at their Greams Road Hospital’s vaccination centre as part of the drive. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean Dr E Theranirajan and Omandurar Dean Dr R Jayanthi received the first jab of Covaxin at Chennai on Saturday.

Similarly, the drive also commenced in MGM healthcare in Chennai, where renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam took treatment for COVID-19.

The vaccine drive was rolled out in three Urban Community Health Centres as well as the Institute of Child Health. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash inaugurated the drive for Health care workers at Injambambakkam UCHC.

