STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CMRL to re-lay bumpy road under metroline

The CMRL took over this stretch when the construction of the metro line began.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Misery of those travelling through North Chennai is soon set to come to end as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to re-lay the battered, pothole-ridden, and traffic-heavy Tiruvottiyur High Road. The road, which is right under the elevated metro line that is under-construction, had caused much anxiety and worry to the commuters here.

The CMRL took over this stretch when the construction of the metro line began. Since then, the road had not been maintained properly, and now there are large craters and potholes, causing severe inconvenience to the commuters and residents, alike. Commuters said that in the past couple of years, the road stretch has gotten battered to a huge extent.

“At least, they should have patched it in some places. The potholes near Tiruvottiyur are massive and it would even throw people out of two-wheelers,” said Kathiravan G, a motorist. People who travel by share-autorickshaws are among the most-affected lot. Drivers of such share autorickshaws rued that they had to spend so much on the maintenance of their vehicle, as the wheel alignment and suspension gets damaged.

“Once in every two months, we would have to shell out Rs 300 to 400,” said Ilango R, a share-auto driver.
Express had, in late 2018, reported about the condition of this road and subsequently, certain stretches were patched up, but not all.

When contacted, an official from the CMRL said, “We will re-lay the road fully once the Metro stations are constructed. After that we will hand over the stretch to the Highways Department.” The 9.5-kilometre phase-I metro extension line in North Chennai is set to be thrown open to public in February this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMRL chennai metro
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp