CMRL to re-lay bumpy road under metroline

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Misery of those travelling through North Chennai is soon set to come to end as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to re-lay the battered, pothole-ridden, and traffic-heavy Tiruvottiyur High Road. The road, which is right under the elevated metro line that is under-construction, had caused much anxiety and worry to the commuters here.

The CMRL took over this stretch when the construction of the metro line began. Since then, the road had not been maintained properly, and now there are large craters and potholes, causing severe inconvenience to the commuters and residents, alike. Commuters said that in the past couple of years, the road stretch has gotten battered to a huge extent.

“At least, they should have patched it in some places. The potholes near Tiruvottiyur are massive and it would even throw people out of two-wheelers,” said Kathiravan G, a motorist. People who travel by share-autorickshaws are among the most-affected lot. Drivers of such share autorickshaws rued that they had to spend so much on the maintenance of their vehicle, as the wheel alignment and suspension gets damaged.

“Once in every two months, we would have to shell out Rs 300 to 400,” said Ilango R, a share-auto driver.

Express had, in late 2018, reported about the condition of this road and subsequently, certain stretches were patched up, but not all.

When contacted, an official from the CMRL said, “We will re-lay the road fully once the Metro stations are constructed. After that we will hand over the stretch to the Highways Department.” The 9.5-kilometre phase-I metro extension line in North Chennai is set to be thrown open to public in February this year.