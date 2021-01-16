Phishing scam: Cyber police help man get back Rs 90,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online fraudsters allegedly conned a 28-year-old man and stole Rs 90,000 from him. The victim, Arun of Pattabiram, saw an online advertisement (Amazon e-gift card) that claimed to offer gifts and prizes for every online payment made by users using the card, police said.

Arun called the number and was informed that the card costs Rs 90,000. As instructed by the caller, Arun transferred the money from his mobile wallet to a recipient. However, after the cash transaction, there was no response from the other end and the mobile number was switched off, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint filed by Arun, the Ambattur Cyber Crime police launched an investigation into the matter, which revealed that it was a fraudulent transaction. The police reached out to the mobile wallet platform and raised a request with them to retrieve the money. The transaction was then suspended and the money was returned to the complainant, said the police.