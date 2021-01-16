Setting a new Pongal tradition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pongal officially marks spring cleaning season in this part of the world. While this practice has long since been reduced to burning old things in the house, we’re happy to report that the intent of the tradition continues to be preserved still. Like at the Jains Inseli Park in Padur.

This festive season, Inseli Park Owners Association has come together to launch a fund-raising campaign in honour of the many people who work for the welfare of the gated community. Tapping on the pazhayana kazhithal puthiyana puguthal principle, they have taken the cause of waste management to make it happen.

The plan is to collect waste from the 500-odd families in the community and recycle it, says association member Kannan H Kumar. “In each block, we’ve kept drop-boxes for different kinds of waste — paper and cardboard, plastics, glass, and metal. We have a few vendors working with us who will help recycle this. The proceeds from this work will be used to fulfil the needs of the workers,” he explains.

Supply of tea to all the workers (around 45 of them), cycles for the security guards who have to patrol the 11-acre property, some umbrellas and such are the things they plan to provide with the money raised.

“Knowing that this is for a good cause, many institutions have come forward to assist us. For example, Decathlon in Padur is also running a similar campaign, where the customers will donate recyclable waste. They will collect on our behalf and add to our pool.

The Velammal School in Padur is also doing this with their students. So far, we’ve gotten 400-450 kilograms of waste,” details Kannan. Besides this effort, residents have also donated many useful items for the workers — from an air-cooler to plastic chairs. Stating that this week-long initiative (January 7 to January 13) has been spearheaded by Arun Dhanaraj, association secretary, and Shampa Bagchi, executive committee member, Kannan says that they see this going far beyond the festive occasion. This has already helped the families restart the waste segregation practice that they had abandoned during the lockdown months. “This will be a kickstart for our eco-friendly drive,” he says, confidently.