STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

These Chennai healthcare staff overcome fear and family pressure to take COVID-19 vaccine

While it was mostly senior doctors who took the COVID-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu on the inaugural day, some healthcare workers cast their fears aside and also went ahead to take the jab

Published: 16th January 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitary and roomkeeping staff at Government Stanley Hospital receive their shot of Covishield vaccine (Photo | PC Mouli Priya)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I come daily to Stanley GH’s COVID-19 ward for roomkeeping work and don't want anyone else to get infected through me. Even when my family was against it, I wanted to take the vaccine on the first day itself,” said M Indra, a conservancy and roomkeeping staffer at Stanley GH who took the Serum Institute’s Covishield on the inaugural day of the nationwide vaccine rollout.

As she waits in the observation room after taking the jab, Indra says that she was initially very hesitant on enrolling for the vaccination drive immediately due to fears of health consequences. “My parents, husband, and family members all advised me not to take the vaccine. But then I saw frontline doctors confidently enrolling. I also wanted to be a responsible healthcare worker like them,” she says.

While it was mostly senior doctors who took the COVID-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu on the inaugural day, some healthcare workers comprising sanitary staff, roomkeeping staff and ward level workers cast their fears aside and also went ahead to take the jab.

ALSO READ: Covaxin preferred over Covishield by vaccine recipients at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

The New Indian Express visited the vaccination observation rooms in different hospitals to speak to various people who took the vaccine. Like Indra, many healthcare workers including sanitary staff, roomkeeping staff and ward level technicians came forward across various hospitals to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab. “In the last few months, I used to worry about the reactions of those who know me as I was working in a COVID ward. At least now I can tell them I am vaccinated,” Indra says with a smile.

Panjavarnam, another Krystal worker at Stanley GH who ensures that COVID-19 wards are neat and clean, said she was very closely exposed to coronavirus patients and decided to take the vaccine for her own and society’s good.

“I had so much fear and even now my husband told to take leave and avoid the vaccination drive. But I listened to the advice of doctors and decided to take this vaccine in the hope that it would permanently get rid of the virus,” says Panjavarnam who also took the Covishield jab.

She said that many of her colleagues had gotten infected in the past and she has never seen as many deaths during her life as she saw during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyday I saw people die here during the pandemic. We clean their rooms after they are vacated. Seeing that, I realised the importance of the vaccine and convinced myself to take it,” she says.

Similarly, at the Institute of Child Health, many ward level workers and healthcare workers took the vaccine on the first day. Narmada, ward manager at the ICH, who took the Covishield vaccine said it took a lot of willpower to come forward and take the vaccine when her family was against it.

“Everyone must take the vaccine and people must not believe in rumours. Even my family was against it but I explained to them the importance of it. It is my own decision to take the vaccine and my family even today told me to take leave,” adds Narmada as she waits in the observation room.

Vyjayanthimala, a health advisor at the ICH, said she gained confidence after seeing doctors take the vaccine. “All of us involved in fighting the pandemic are frontline workers and everyone needs to take the vaccine,” she said. At the ICH, the Public Relations Officer S Gangadharan was among those who took the vaccine shot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Chennai
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp