STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘85K healthcare staff to get a shot in first phase’

Healthcare workers, as a category, would include doctors and paramedical personnel. The first phase is expected to be completed within 7-10 days.

Published: 17th January 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 72,000 healthcare workers from government (including corporation) and private hospitals have so far registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to get the vaccination for Covid-19. By the end of the first phase of the vaccination drive, about 85,000 healthcare staff working within Chennai Corporation limits are expected to be covered, said G Prakash, City Corporation Commissioner, on Saturday.

Healthcare workers, as a category, would include doctors and paramedical personnel. The first phase is expected to be completed within 7-10 days. Following which, other frontline workers including conservancy workers, police constables, health inspectors, etc., who go to the field everyday will be vaccinated in the second phase, he said. The third phase will include aged persons and those with comorbidities.

For the first phase, as many as 16 vaccination centres, including at two private hospitals — Apollo and MGM, and designated community and PHCs have been set up. “This will be expanded to include many other centres, as the drive would progress to ensure that people will not have to travel far to get the shot,” he assured.

For this, 572 vaccinators including nurses, and 1,716 other staff have been trained over the last month, he added. Those who have registered on the CoWIN portal will be informed about the date, time, and place of the vaccination drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 CoWIN COVID vaccine Covid vaccination
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp