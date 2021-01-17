‘85K healthcare staff to get a shot in first phase’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 72,000 healthcare workers from government (including corporation) and private hospitals have so far registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to get the vaccination for Covid-19. By the end of the first phase of the vaccination drive, about 85,000 healthcare staff working within Chennai Corporation limits are expected to be covered, said G Prakash, City Corporation Commissioner, on Saturday.

Healthcare workers, as a category, would include doctors and paramedical personnel. The first phase is expected to be completed within 7-10 days. Following which, other frontline workers including conservancy workers, police constables, health inspectors, etc., who go to the field everyday will be vaccinated in the second phase, he said. The third phase will include aged persons and those with comorbidities.

For the first phase, as many as 16 vaccination centres, including at two private hospitals — Apollo and MGM, and designated community and PHCs have been set up. “This will be expanded to include many other centres, as the drive would progress to ensure that people will not have to travel far to get the shot,” he assured.

For this, 572 vaccinators including nurses, and 1,716 other staff have been trained over the last month, he added. Those who have registered on the CoWIN portal will be informed about the date, time, and place of the vaccination drive.