TN man held for forcing wife to sleep with friends, raping minor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly forcing his wife to get intimate with a minor girl and have sex with his friends.

According to Villivakkam All-women Police, 20-year-old Saradha (name changed) met the accused on Facebook in 2017 and they reportedly got married last December. Unhappy with the marriage, her parents lodged a compliant and when summoned to the police station Sarada chose to go with her husband.

After they moved into a rented house, the man brought a 17-year-old girl to live with them. Police said the man allegedly had sex with the girl without her consent and also forced his wife to get intimate her.

The woman in her complaint said that she was forced to have sex with his friends, after which she managed to escape. In the complaint she further said that the man possesses many intimate videos with other women.

The man has been arrested under sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, section 6 of the POCSO Act, and 67 of the IT Act. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

