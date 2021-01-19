STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra legacy, all the way from Bengaluru

Shweta Ravi, director of Nandhana Group, is excited about the prospects of their maiden venture in Chennai.

Nandhana Palace is located right above Adyar Anandha Bhavan’s Navalur branch | Jatin R

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From the inevitables like New Andhra Meals Hotel and Amaravathi to newer favourites like Pulusu and Ilapuram Biryani, there is no dearth of Andhra cuisine — the way you like it — in Chennai’s accommodative culinary scene. Joining the ranks, but with a rich legacy to its name, is Nandhana Palace. Established right above the Adyar Anandha Bhavan branch at Navalaur, this restaurant, which is Bengaluru’s largest Andhra restaurant chain, promises to bring “the celebrating essence of Andhra food in Chennai”.

Shweta Ravi, director of Nandhana Group, is excited about the prospects of their maiden venture in Chennai. “We were supposed to open last February. But, because of the pandemic, it’s been delayed by nearly a year. Yet, we are hopeful — our market presence is increasing and we are hopeful that the restaurant will do well,” she shares. 

Amid the range of restaurants — big and small — offering Andhra cuisine, Shweta is confident that there’s much that will set them apart from the crowd. “Our advantage is that we are the only Andhra restaurant chain that has legacy that is familiar. We are bringing that to the Chennai market as well. We have a lot of customers from here who visit us in Bengaluru. Besides, we have dishes that no one else will be serving; we have 23 patented Nandhana dishes, which is our biggest USP,” she points out, minutes after overseeing the launch of the restaurant alongside chief guests KT Venkatesan and KT Srinivasa Raja, managing directors, Adyar Ananda Bhavan; actress Suhasini Manirathnam; film producer Pushpa Kandaswamy; Subhash Chandra, chairman and MD, Sangeetha Mobiles; and Chamundeshwari and Ramesh, landlords. Nandhana Group’s chairman and MD, and Shweta’s father, R Ravichandar, was also present for the occasion. “Our aim has always been to take it (the brand) to different markets. And this is an example of our vision coming true,” she says, adding that they will certainly be looking into bringing out more branches in the city.

The restaurant is located at No 12, Egattur, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Near Marina Mall, Navalur.

Comments

