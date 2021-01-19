Excess Chitlapakkam lake water gushes into houses

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The residents of Chitlapakkam and the adjacent areas have alleged that the Public Works Department has been diverting excess water from the Chitlapakkam lake into stormwater drains, thereby flooding houses.Recently, the 20-feet-wide culvert to drain excess lake water, which was on the western side, was shut to stop drainage water entering the lake.

A bund was constructed and the culvert was only opened during heavy to very heavy rains. “However, during intermittent showers like the recent ones, some rain water is partially diverted to the pond in Sethunarayan street and the remaining water is released into stormwater drains. This inundates the houses very quickly,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident.

A new culvert has been constructed connecting Thirumurugan Salai via Muthupandi street. However, since the mouth of the culvert is higher, water does not drain properly. The residents demanded to connect the old culvert with the new one, so that all the surplus water can be drained properly.

The affected streets include Maraimalai Adigal street, Ramanar street, Tagore street, Manonmanian street, Thenubureeswarar Street and Thirumagal Nagar first and second streets. “Leeches and all kinds of insects entered our homes. The lake water could be allowed into cut cover drains which have already been constructed. This temporary arrangement of letting water into the stormwater drains is putting residents into a lot of hardship. Our hygiene is being compromised,” said K Shanthi, a resident.

She added that, due to irregular garbage collection, most of the waste is disposed on the street. When the streets get flooded, even the garbage gushes into their homes.When contacted, a PWD official said connecting the old and new culvert is a part of the comprehensive flood mitigation plan and that it will be taken up once the funds are released.