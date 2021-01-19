Major fire breaks out at tyre godown in Gummidipoondi SIPCOT, none injured 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thick grey smoke engulfed the SIPCOT industrial complex in Gummidipoondi after a major fire broke out in the godown of a tyre manufacturing company on Monday morning. Police sources said that none were injured in the incident as there was none present around 8.30 am in the godown, meant for storing new tyres.

It took around four hours for the personnel of four fire tenders, from nearby stations, to douse the flames. Stating that no complaint was lodged by the management of the company, a police official said that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. The sources said the total loss could not be ascertained immediately. Recently, a fire accident at an electrical and hardware store on the Medavakkam-Mambakkam Main Road led to goods worth lakhs being gutted.