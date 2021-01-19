STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

One police constable dead, another injured after BMW rams into motorbike in Chennai

At around 4.15 am, the duo were near DAV Girls School at Mogappair. Ravindran was making a turn at a median break when a speeding BMW knocked down the vehicle.

Published: 19th January 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Three people including two college students were travelling in the car when the accident occurred (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An armed reserve constable on a motorbike died and another cop riding pillion was injured after a BMW car knocked down the duo at Mogappair on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ravindran and his injured colleague as Karthik. Police said both were armed reserve police constables staying in the barracks in Avadi.

"On Tuesday morning they were traveling towards Koyambedu for bandobast duty on a two-wheeler, with Karthik riding pillion behind Ravindran," said a police officer.

At around 4.15 am, the duo were near DAV Girls School at Mogappair. Ravindran was making a turn at a median break when a speeding BMW car knocked down the vehicle.

CCTV footage showed Ravindran and Karthik being thrown from the spot. Police said the car came to a halt after hitting the median.

Three people including two college students who were travelling in the car when the accident occurred sustained minor injuries. The students Rohit Surya, 21, of K K Nagar and Varun Sekar, 20, of Nolambur, owner of the vehicle, were in the rear seat while C Amarnath, 25, was behind the wheel when the accident took place.

Ravindran who was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital was declared dead on arrival while Karthik is undergoing treatment and is under intensive care, said a senior police officer.

The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation police registered a case and booked Amarnath for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

However, police refused to answer if the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Mogappair BMW Chennai police
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp