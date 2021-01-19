One police constable dead, another injured after BMW rams into motorbike in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An armed reserve constable on a motorbike died and another cop riding pillion was injured after a BMW car knocked down the duo at Mogappair on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ravindran and his injured colleague as Karthik. Police said both were armed reserve police constables staying in the barracks in Avadi.

"On Tuesday morning they were traveling towards Koyambedu for bandobast duty on a two-wheeler, with Karthik riding pillion behind Ravindran," said a police officer.

At around 4.15 am, the duo were near DAV Girls School at Mogappair. Ravindran was making a turn at a median break when a speeding BMW car knocked down the vehicle.

CCTV footage showed Ravindran and Karthik being thrown from the spot. Police said the car came to a halt after hitting the median.

Three people including two college students who were travelling in the car when the accident occurred sustained minor injuries. The students Rohit Surya, 21, of K K Nagar and Varun Sekar, 20, of Nolambur, owner of the vehicle, were in the rear seat while C Amarnath, 25, was behind the wheel when the accident took place.

Ravindran who was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital was declared dead on arrival while Karthik is undergoing treatment and is under intensive care, said a senior police officer.

The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation police registered a case and booked Amarnath for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

However, police refused to answer if the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol.