Biotech park to seed-fund female entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for Women Society calls for proposals from female entrepreneurs. Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for Women Society, Siruseri, Chennai, was established in 2001 to promote female entrepreneurship.

BIRAC of Government of India has provided capital for establishing a seed fund to be deployed as equity into new women-run technology enterprises. Female entrepreneurs (Indian nationals) from India who hold 51% or more equity in a private limited company incorporated in India as a start-up; startups who have proof of concept ready (to be supported by completed IP filings); start-ups working in the field of cutting-edge technologies like biotechnology, med-tech, food-tech, environmental sciences, industrial biotech etc., can apply. Eligible start-ups can apply to: service@ biotechpark.co.in with a completed application form.

Login for application form :https:// www.biotechpark.co.in/seed-fund. htm

Last date to apply: February 15, 2021 For details, call: 9444346362, or visit: www. biotechpark.co.in