COVID positive Tamil Nadu Food Minister Kamaraj's health improving, says hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Kamaraj, whose lungs were affected by COVID-19, is now improving and his parameters are stable, said MGM Healthcare, where he is admitted.

According to a statement from the hospital, the minister was shifted on a ventilator at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 19 and upon his arrival at MGM, a CT scan was done which revealed extensive changes in the lungs due to COVID-19.

"Upon his arrival, the treatment protocols were optimised and his clinical condition is improving with all vital parameters being stable," said the statement, signed by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director, Medical Services, MGM Healthcare.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

They had a brief discussion with the doctors who are treating him.