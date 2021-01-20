STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Heavy squatters’ shrink 200-feet road in Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam stretch

Techinically it’s a 200-feet wide radial road, but just about half of that space is actually available for us, lament commuters.

Illegally parked tankers eating up space on the six-lane radial road along the 10-km stretch between Pallavaram and Thoraipakkam | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Techinically it’s a 200-feet wide radial road, but just about half of that space is actually available for us, lament commuters. Water and sewage tankers have been left parked along the 10 km road stretch between Pallavaram and Thoraipakkam, reducing the space available for commute to a bare minimum. 

This crucial road stretch was made into a 6-lane road to ensure that all types of vehicles can be accommodated. Now that the purpose stands defeated, say commuters. “In certain stretches, almost two of the six lanes are being lost to unauthorised parking,” says  David Manohar, a resident of Pallavaram. 

“The scene is worst near the Kamakshi Hospital. Traffic jams are the norm during peak hours as the road is heavily used by IT employees. As most lorries are owned by local politicians, the drivers just leave them on public places causing inconvenience for others. They must be given a proper parking space,” adds David.

Tired of the menace, local commuter V Pughalvendhan raised the issue with the Chief Minister’s cell, which duly forwarded the complaint to the police department. “The police assured to book the lorries, but the situation has not resolved,” he said.

“These parked lorries occupy the first lane to the left on each side of the road. That is the lane dedicated to two-wheelers, to segregate them from fast-moving bigger vehicles. With that space encroached, bikers are being put to serious danger.”   When contacted, Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, said he would look at the issue at the earliest.

