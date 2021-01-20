MOP College holds prog for teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women is organising an eight-day national-level programme on capacity building for teachers from January 18 to 25, said a press statement from the college.

The programme, being the brainchild of the principal, Lalitha Balakrishnan, has been curated by the PG Department of Commerce along with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Around 14 speakers, including a consultant from the USA are addressing the delegates at the event.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, pro vice-chancellor, Krea University, and MS Shyamasunder, adviser, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) are among the list of speakers.