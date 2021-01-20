Officials inspect Putheri Lake encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu revenue department officials on Tuesday inspected the Putheri Lake in Pallavaram and measured its boundaries. This comes in the wake of a report in Express, which highlighted that the restoration work had been stopped after some private parties claimed ownership of a part of the lake bed. It is learnt that the Chengalpet collector had asked the district revenue officials to immediately inspect the lake and remove any sort of encroachment.

Ravichandran, Revenue divisional office, said that he had met the Chengalpet collector and briefed him about the scenario to him. On December 30, group of miscreants had dumped heaps of garbage in the Putheri Lake, almost engulfing the waterbody. Subsequently, on January 11, a group of individuals thronged the lake, in protest, to stop the restoration work claiming ownership to a part of the lake bed.