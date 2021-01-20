‘She ensured money never came in way of treatment’

KV Navya By

Express News Service

Psycho-oncologist Dr E Vidhubala, who worked at the Adyar Cancer Institute with Dr V Shanta, shares some of her experiences.

“I came to the Cancer Institute in 2000 to do my PhD. Since then, I have been seeing the phenomenal lady. Despite coming from a Nobel laureate family, Dr Shanta was a very simple person. She encouraged everybody around her and did not show any partiality. She acknowledged the contribution of everyone, right from the workers to the office staff and senior doctors.

Over the years, she had always stressed one thing — patients are of prime importance and they come before anyone. I myself experienced this last year. To remove a fibroid tumour in my uterus, I had to undergo a surgery at the Cancer Institute. Though I did not inform her, she came to know by late evening. She immediately called the doctors to enquire about me.

The next day was a Sunday. To my utter surprise, early in the morning, Dr Shanta came to visit me. She was moving with the support of a walking stick. Since I had a surgery, I was struggling to walk.

She immediately came forward and held my hand, while she was holding her walking stick with her other hand, to help me walk. I have never seen a person as brilliant and helpful as her.

That moment was really touching and that is how she was with each and every patient of the Adyar Cancer Institute. Over the years, Dr Shanta also ensured that no patient went out of the hospital because they did not have money. They could pay whatever they had and get treated. But, to compensate that, she tirelessly asked people and NGOs for money and support.

She never said ‘no’ to any patient.Dr Shanta had continuously been insisting on this medical ethos that every doctor had to follow. In any conference or normal conversation that she had with doctors, she had been reiterating this one point.

Also, Dr Shanta was very punctual and committed. She reached at least half an hour early for any meeting. She never said no to new ideas that could help patients. In each and every meeting, even if it was a two-minute talk, she would take a lot of time to prepare and ensure that it was done perfectly.

Despite being a doyen in oncology, she continued to read and update her knowledge. Nobody can replace Dr Shantha. If somebody wants to follow the legacy of hers, they must follow the ethics. She has laid a path and many young and efficient oncologists who she helped come up and will take the institute to the next level

As told to KV Navya