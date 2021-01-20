STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speeding car mows down two constables

CCTV footage showed that the deceased were flung in the air while the car came to halt after hitting the median

Published: 20th January 2021 06:40 AM

Road accident

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Armed Reserve constables were mowed down by a speeding BMW in Mogappair East during the wee hours of Tuesday. The decreased were identified as Ravindran (32) and Karthik (34). Police said both were staying in the barracks at Avadi.

“At the time of the incident they were going to Koyambedu for bandobast duty in a two-wheeler driven by Ravindran,” said a police officer. At around 4.15 am, Ravindran was making a right turn at a median break on the Ambattur Estate Road near DAV Girls School. At that time the speeding car rammed their bike.

CCTV footage showed Ravindran and Karthik were flung in the air. Police said the car came to a halt after hitting the median. Three people including two college students who were travelling in the car sustained minor injuries.

They were identified as R Rohit Surya (21) of K K Nagar, a third year BCom student and A Varun Sekar (20) also a BCom students from Nolambur, owner of the vehicle, and C Amarath (25), who is doing his PG in England, was behind the wheels when the accident took place.

Ravindran and Karthik were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where Ravindran was declared dead on arrival while Karthik succumbed in the afternoon, said a senior police officer. Police said that the men were returning to Ambattur to drop Amarath after a birthday bash. The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation police registered a case and booked Amarath for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

