The monk and his new sounds of music

CHENNAI: Art has given us fame, peace of mind, overseas opportunities and a lot more. The least we can do is to make this art available to a larger audience, to both listen and learn. I’ve been contemplating on making violin classes available on digital platforms for quite some time. Shuttling between concerts, regular classes and independent projects, spares me with little to no time.

It’s definitely a work in progress and the eportal with a structured module will be launched in a year or two.” On the sidelines of Margazhi Music Festival 2019 at Brahma Gana Sabha, popular violinist R Kumaresh, shared his vision with CE. True to his word, Kumaresh set up a first of its kind interactive digital platform called Bowing With Fiddling Monk, a year later in 2020.

The platform, which provides interactive learning experience of violin, was launched virtually by tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, in a YouTube premiere, last week. While the pandemic-induced lockdown may have affected many adversely, the positives that came along with it cannot be ignored. It gave artistes like Kumaresh the much-needed time to step away from his performance mode and invest his creativity to collate a course with the help of his tech-savvy students.

“I’m delighted to launch this e-learning platform for students interested in learning Indian violin but are held back due to the constraints created during the pandemic. The digital platform will help students from across the globe to learn from their convenient space, at their own pace. We have a diverse age group of 5 to 65-yearolds who have enrolled,” explains the violinist, who has been teaching to play the instrument for two decades. With a musical career spanning 48 years, Kumaresh has created a paradigm shift in the way the world looks at Indian classical violin and has redefined the teaching methods and repertoire for the students of violin. Taking this very experience to the next level, he has ensured that this platform facilitates easy ways to learn violin with melodies composed and curated specifically for Indian classical violin.

The course encompasses video lessons featuring multiple camera angles that capture fingering techniques and bowing postures in great detail. Students of any age can enrol for these classes by creating a new account or signing in with their existing Google, Facebook or LinkedIn accounts. “We had a pilot project with 10 students during the lockdown. They enjoyed it. The course will be interactive with feedback received at every stage. Like other academic courses, exercises and assignments will be given to students, which will be evaluated by me.

After completing the course, the student is sure to become a skilled violinist,” he assures. The course is divided into three levels — for beginners, intermediaries and advanced. The beginner level course will include abhyasa prathama and abhyasa dwitheeya, which are simple exercises to understand the swara positions, lefthand techniques, master the techniques to play on all four strings and learn simple melodies. The intermediary levels will comprise abhyasa thritheeya — the seamless movements of the left hand across multiple octaves on the violin — and abhyasa chaturthi — strengthening and enhancing the playing skill and technique.

“On completing the above two levels, students become eligible to apply for the advanced level courses — chocolate melodies (prathama), an introduction to the kaleidoscopic dimension of the aura and the sound of various Indian ragams and thalams through small lilting compositions called chocolate melodies, and lastly the introduct ion to two impor tant components of Carnatic Music, the sound and the form. The module will extensively focus on gamaka (sound) and varnam (form),” elaborates Kumaresh. Every student will receive a personally signed note of appreciation on completion of the availed course.

The intention behind this is to make Indian music available to everybody, says Kumaresh. “We also want to bring vernacualr languages so that people who cannot follow English can also make the best use of it. More course modules will be added depending on the needs of the students,” he shares.

For details, visit: https:// www.fiddlingmonk.com/