66-hour-long dance festival in February

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s and, probably the world’s longest and biggest dance festival, Afro Latin Training Conference & Dance Festival will be held in February.

Latin dance instructor Bonny M Avanoor, who runs Bonny M’s Dance Foundations & Training Company in the city, has curated this festival with the aim of making Latin dancing affordable and accessible to all.

The festival has 55 national and international artistes coming together for the first time. The dance festival will run for 66 hours with several programmes planned with workshops in Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Afro, Afro Cuban genres.

Two famous vocalists and six international DJ’s will be joining to spice up the event. Some of the artistes who will be taking part in the event include Maria Ramos, Albir Rojas, Fausto Felix, Dennise & Ernesto, Franklin Diaz, Elna & George Tsii and Angelo Rito.

For details, visit: https://www.bonnymdance.com/events