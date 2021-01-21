A melange of fashion and fervour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyatt Regency’s sumptuous insides were lined with stall after stall of clothes and jewellery and accessories. From your casual ‘just threw this on’ ensembles to wedding-ready luxury, there’s every shade of goodness and certainly something for every person who walks through the door. Thanks to Melange’s two-day exhibition.

Neelam Garg, one of the three partners behind Melange, vouches for the same, adding that they have brought in designers and fashion houses of repute from other cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahemdabad, Bengaluru and Pune. “Starting from Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000, we have products going all the way up to Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000. In these times, this is the range that people would want to invest in,” she says, having experienced the success of over 135 shows in the past 12 years.

Deepa Thakur from Delhi, Doll House from Mumbai, Asvi Kolkata, Suman’s Lucknovi, and Rush2denim — there’s a sampling of everything from opulent lehengas and everyday chikankari to stunning silver jewellery and curious home decor. While some of them are Melange regulars, quite a few brands have this as their maiden event in the city, leaving you with plenty to explore.

Yet, all this indulgence is not without a cause. Besides helping these businesses connect with the right kind of audience here in the city, Melange has taken this opportunity to honour the contributions of a few female COVID-19 warriors.

Inaugurating this exhibition was Apsara Reddy, journalist and national general secretary of the All India Mahila Congress; Vaneeta Aggarwal, professor of Business Management and director of the NSS programme in University of Madras; and Pallavi Mishra, senior vice president of LifeCell International Apex Committee for Stem Cell Research. “We just wanted to encourage them and support them in whatever they have been doing during these COVID times. We’ve called in the FICCI group women too,” shares Neelam.

The exhibition at Hyatt Regency ends today.